Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Bright spot in loss
Carlson converted all three of his field-goal attempts and made his lone extra-point try during Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Bengals.
Carlson is now a perfect two for two from 50-plus yards since becoming a Raider, but also has been perfect in five straight games since the team's bye week. The rookie appears to have put his early-season struggles in the rear-view mirror as a Monday night showdown against the Broncos approaches in Week 16.
