Carlson made all four of his field-goal attempts and converted his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 29-19 loss to the Broncos.
Carlson's impressive 13-point day was highlighted by a 53-yard boot to pull the Raiders within three points of the Broncos in the fourth quarter. He's now made 17 consecutive field-goal attempts dating back to Week 4, though a tough test awaits in Week 13 outdoors against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
