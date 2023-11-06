Carlson converted all three of his field-goal attempts and a trio of extra-point tries in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Giants.

Carlson didn't let the groin injury that kept him limited in practice throughout the week bother him Sunday, tallying 12 total points for his second-best output of the season through nine games, notably making two of his field goals from 40-plus yards. Although Las Vegas' offense might've shown signs of improvement upon the firing of coach Josh McDaniels along with Aidan O'Connell's promotion to starting quarterback, a tough test awaits Week 10 as a stingy Jets defense arrives to town.