Carlson connected on all four of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 42-28 loss to the Colts.

Carlson didn't have a chance to attempt a field goal in his Raiders debut with quarterback Derek Carr racking up a quartet of touchdowns, but the rookie kicker was perfect on extra-point tries. Carlson's brief tenure with Minnesota ended in misery when he missed three crucial field-goal attempts in a Week 2 tie with the Packers, but he'll look to continue building confidence again Thursday night versus the 49ers.