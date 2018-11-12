Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Collects six points in loss
Carlson made both of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Chargers.
Carlson was perfect from 46 and 30 yards to give the Raiders their only six points of the contest, as the team's struggling offense failed to reach the end zone. There could be a lack of scoring opportunities again in Week 11 against a Cardinals defense that just held the Chiefs to a season low 26 points.
