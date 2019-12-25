Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Collects six points in win
Carlson made his lone field-goal attempt from 48 yards and added a trio of extra-point conversions in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Chargers.
Carlson didn't do anything to negatively impact his job security in Week 16, which is an improvement from the dicey stretch that preceded Sunday's tilt in Los Angeles. He'll look to stay on track during the Raiders' regular season finale against Denver as the silver and black fight for a playoff spot.
