Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Continues revival against Chiefs
Carlson converted both of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 40-33 loss to the Chiefs.
Carlson made his first career field-goal attempt from 50-plus yards Sunday, and he also connected from a respectable 44 yards out as well. The rookie has remained perfect throughout the Raiders' past three contests and will look to maintain momentum against the Steelers in Week 14.
