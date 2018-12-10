Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Contributes to rare victory
Carlson converted his lone field-goal attempt from 44 yards and made all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Steelers.
Carlson has now made all seven of his field-goal attempts over the Raiders' past four contests, finding a groove after a brutal start to his rookie campaign. Oakland's offense also has displayed improvements with 57 total points the past two weeks, providing Carlson with additional opportunities to collect points of his own.
