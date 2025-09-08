Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Converts 2-of-3 FGs in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson converted 2-of-3 field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in Las Vegas' 20-13 win over the Patriots on Sunday.
Carlson missed his first field goal versus New England, pushing his 58-yard attempt wide to the left at the end of the first half. He came back to make 51- and 40-yard attempts in the second half. Carlson is in his ninth season as the Raiders' kicker after he made 34 of his 40 field-goal tries and 23 of 25 extra-point attempts last season.
