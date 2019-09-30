Carlson converted his lone field-goal attempt from 26 yards and added four extra points in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Colts.

Carlson has yet to miss an extra point during his young career, while he also remains perfect on field goal attempts from 20-29 yards. The Raiders' offense finally got cooking during the first half of Sunday's tilt, but Carlson has attempted no more than one field goal in each of the team's first four contests to begin the season. Next up is a tough matchup in London against the Bears and their elite defensive unit.