Carlson converted three of four field-goal attempts in the Raiders' Week 17 loss to the Broncos, missing a 39-yard attempt wide left in the process.

Carlson, who missed just one of his 17 field-goal attempts in 10 games with the Raiders during his rookie campaign in 2018, took a step back throughout the latter half of the 2019 season. The Auburn product connected on 73 percent (19 of 26) of his field-goal attempts and missed a pair of extra-point tries in 2019. Carlson especially struggled from lengthier distances, going 6 of 12 from 40-plus yards out. He'll become an exclusive-rights free agent in 2020 as the Raiders make the move to Las Vegas.