The Raiders extended Carlson a second-round tender Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Carlson was outstanding for the Raiders in 2020, making 33 of 35 field-goal attempts and 45 of 47 extra-point tries en route to a single-season franchise record of 144 points. This should prevent an offer sheet for Carlson, who will earn $3.384 million in 2020 if he signs the tender.
More News
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Sets franchise record•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Misses XP in one-point loss•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Nine points in TNF contest•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Tallies nine points in defeat•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Steady in close win•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Scores Raiders' only points Sunday•