Carlson (illness) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Carlson was added to the Raiders' Week 14 injury report Thursday after an illness prevented him from practicing, but he was back on the field Friday as a full participant and is good to go for Sunday. This weekend, Carlson will be facing off against the team that selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He's emerged as one of the NFL's most reliable kickers since leaving Minnesota midway through the 2018 season, converting on 89 percent of his field-goal attempts over 88 career games with the Raiders.