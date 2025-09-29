default-cbs-image
Carlson made one of two field goals and all three extra-point attempts in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Bears.

The kicker had a 54-yard field-goal attempt blocked in the final minute of the game that would have put the Raiders ahead. Carlson is now seven of nine on field goals and six of six on extra points in 2025. His opportunities have been somewhat limited in a struggling Raiders offense.

