Carlson made his only field-goal attempt, a 37-yarder, and his only extra-point try in Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Commanders.

The kicker did not have many opportunities on a day when the Raiders attempted multiple two-point conversions. While Carlson is now six of seven on field goals and three of three on extra points this year, he will probably need better game scripts from his team to become a big scorer.