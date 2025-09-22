Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Hits field goal and PAT in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson made his only field-goal attempt, a 37-yarder, and his only extra-point try in Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Commanders.
The kicker did not have many opportunities on a day when the Raiders attempted multiple two-point conversions. While Carlson is now six of seven on field goals and three of three on extra points this year, he will probably need better game scripts from his team to become a big scorer.
More News
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Supplies all nine points Monday•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Converts two of three FGs in win•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Sixth in total FGM in 2024•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Racks up 13 points in win•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Makes two of three FG attempts•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Nails 52-yard FG on MNF•