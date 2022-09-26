Carlson converted all three of his field-goal attempts and added an extra point in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Titans.
Carlson remained perfect on the season and he's now produced 21 total points over the past two weeks, though he didn't attempt any field goals longer than 35 yards Sunday. He'll look to maintain the early momentum back home indoors against the Broncos in Week 4.
More News
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Boots 55-yard FG in loss•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Seven points in loss to Chargers•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Nails OT winner•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Makes another game-winner•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Adds five points in win•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Nails game-winner•