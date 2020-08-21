Carlson is the only kicker on the Raiders' roster after the team waived Dominik Eberle earlier this month.

Carlson currently doesn't have direct competition for his job, but if his prior inconsistencies flare up during training camp, it wouldn't be a surprise if Las Vegas considered other options. In his second professional season last year, Carlson made just 19 of 26 field-goal attempts and missed two of 36 extra-point tries.