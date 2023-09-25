Carlson converted both his only field-goal attempt and extra-point try in Sunday's 23-18 loss to the Steelers.

Carlson might've left Sunday's tilt without attempting a single field goal if it weren't for Raiders coach Josh McDaniels electing to make it a five-point game with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Carlson has yet to miss a kick this season, but he's registered only 13 total points through the first three weeks.