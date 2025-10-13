Carlson went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made both of his PATs in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Titans.

Carlson hit a 50-yard field goal in the first quarter and later added a chip-shot 29-yarder in the fourth quarter. The kicker has now gone 11-for-14 on field-goal tries, including 4-for-7 from 50-plus yards, while making all eight of his extra-point attempts over six games this season.