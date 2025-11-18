Carlson converted all three of his field-goal tries and his lone extra-point attempt in Monday's 33-16 loss to the Cowboys.

Carlson kept the Raiders somewhat competitive early on with three first-half field goals, including a long conversion of 45 yards. He then added a point-after attempt on the Raiders' lone touchdown early in the fourth quarter. The three made field goals tied a season high for Carlson, who has gone 15-for-19 on those attempts in 2025.