Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Makes four kicks in Week 11 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson converted all three of his field-goal tries and his lone extra-point attempt in Monday's 33-16 loss to the Cowboys.
Carlson kept the Raiders somewhat competitive early on with three first-half field goals, including a long conversion of 45 yards. He then added a point-after attempt on the Raiders' lone touchdown early in the fourth quarter. The three made field goals tied a season high for Carlson, who has gone 15-for-19 on those attempts in 2025.
