Carlson made his only field-goal attempt from 31 yards and converted all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-26 win over the Chargers.

Carlson's seven points marked a season low, but his field goal late in the fourth quarter turned out to be a victory-clinching kick as the Chargers were unable to find the end zone on their final drive. Carlson will look to maintain his consistent production Week 10 as the Broncos head to Las Vegas.