Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Makes lone FGA in overtime loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson made his only field-goal attempt and went 2-for-3 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 30-29 overtime loss to the Jaguars.
Carlson missed his first extra-point attempt of the day wide right in the first quarter, which would prove to be costly later in the game. The kicker added his only field goal of the day in the third quarter, connecting on a chip-shot 24-yard attempt. Carlson has now gone 12-for-15 on field-goal tries, including 3-for-6 from 50-plus yards, while making 10 of 11 PATs over eight games this year.
More News
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Doesn't get an attempt Sunday•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Makes both FGAs in win•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Misses long kick Sunday•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Has kick blocked Sunday•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Hits field goal and PAT in loss•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Supplies all nine points Monday•