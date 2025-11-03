Carlson made his only field-goal attempt and went 2-for-3 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 30-29 overtime loss to the Jaguars.

Carlson missed his first extra-point attempt of the day wide right in the first quarter, which would prove to be costly later in the game. The kicker added his only field goal of the day in the third quarter, connecting on a chip-shot 24-yard attempt. Carlson has now gone 12-for-15 on field-goal tries, including 3-for-6 from 50-plus yards, while making 10 of 11 PATs over eight games this year.