Carlson went 1-for-2 on field-goal tries and made his only PAT in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Browns.

Carlson missed his first field-goal attempt the day, pushing a 48-yard try wide left in the second quarter. The kicker was then able to convert a 41-yard field goal on the team's following possession. Carlson has now gone 16-for-21 on field-goal tries, including 3-for-6 from 50-plus yards, while making 13 of 14 extra-point attempts over 11 contests this year.