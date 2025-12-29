Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Makes pair of kicks in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson made his lone field-goal attempt and only PAT in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Giants.
Carlson's field goal was good from 42 yards. Kicking in Las Vegas' anemic offense, Carlson has made just 18 of 23 field-goal tries and 21 of 22 PATs across 16 games this season. The tanking Raiders again figure to try hard to lose in Week 18 to the Chiefs.
