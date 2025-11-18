Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Makes three FGs in Week 11 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson converted all three of his field-goal tries and his lone extra-point attempt Monday in a loss to the Cowboys.
Carlson kept the Raiders somewhat in the contest with three first-half field goals, including a long make of 45 yards. He added an extra-point conversion early in the fourth quarter. The three made field goals tied a season high for Carlson. He's 15-for-19 on FG attempts this season.
