Carlson converted all three of his field-goal tries and his lone extra-point attempt Monday in a loss to the Cowboys.

Carlson kept the Raiders somewhat in the contest with three first-half field goals, including a long make of 45 yards. He added an extra-point conversion early in the fourth quarter. The three made field goals tied a season high for Carlson. He's 15-for-19 on FG attempts this season.

