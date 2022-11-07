Carlson booted a pair of 38-yard field goals and converted two point-after attempts in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Jaguars.
Carlson remains perfect on field-goal attempts this season as he rebounded Sunday from a zero-point showing in Week 8 when the Raiders were shut out by the Saints. He'll hope for Las Vegas' offense to get back on track Week 10 with the Colts in town.
