Carlson converted two of three field-goal attempts and made his only extra-point try in Sunday's 19-14 win over the Jaguars.

Carlson's contributions were highlighted by a 49-yard field goal early in the second quarter en route to his seven-point final tally, though he missed wide right from 46 yards in the second half. Nonetheless, a favorable matchup indoors against the Saints awaits Carlson in Week 17.