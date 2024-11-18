Carlson made both of his field-goal attempts and converted his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 34-19 loss to the Dolphins.

Carlson connected from 27 and 22 yards in the first half before tacking on an extra point late in the fourth quarter, bringing his tally to seven points for the contest. He's a perfect 13 of 13 on field-goal attempts since Week 4, but scoring chances could remain limited for Las Vegas against a stout Broncos defense in Week 12.