Carlson converted two of three field-goal attempts in Sunday's 30-12 loss to the Bears.

Carlson missed a 41-yard attempt wide left to end the Raiders' opening drive without any points, but he connected from 40 and 25 yards later in the contest. He's now just 11 of 14 on field-goal attempts through the first seven weeks of the season, however. Carlson will look to bounce back in Detroit's domed environment Week 8.