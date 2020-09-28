Carlson made two of three field-goal attempts and converted a pair of extra points in Sunday's 36-20 loss to the Patriots.
Carlson missed a 41-yard field-goal attempt wide left for his first failure of the 2020 season after remaining perfect through Week 2, though he still managed to log eight points in New England. The Raiders now return home to Las Vegas for a tough matchup against the undefeated Bills.
