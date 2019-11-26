Carlson made one of two field-goal attempts in Sunday's 34-3 loss to the Jets.

The Raiders' offense was stuffed all game long in what became a huge blowout throughout the third quarter, but Carlson failed to capitalize on a 43-yard attempt that would've given him six points on the day. He's now 11 of 15 on field-goal attempts this season as the Raiders head to Kansas City for a divisional Week 13 tilt.