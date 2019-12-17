Carlson made three of four field-goal attempts and an extra point in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Jaguars.

Carlson converted on tries from 33, 34 and 27 yards, but he yanked a 45-yard try in the fourth quarter wide left. The second-year kicker has now missed three of his last eight field-goal tries -- all from beyond 40 yards. Still, coach Jon Gruden said he won't bring in kicker competition this week, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports. "We are going to see this kid kick himself out of it," Gruden said. " I got a lot of faith in this guy. I really do." For now, Carlson's job is safe, but he'll need a strong end to the season to up his chances of becoming a Las Vegas Raider.