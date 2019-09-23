Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Misses 51-yarder in return to Minnesota
Carlson missed his lone field-goal attempt from 51 yards during Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Vikings, though he added a pair of extra points.
Carlson treated Minnesota fans to a familiar sight when he missed from 51 yards out Sunday, having been released by the Vikings due to accuracy concerns during the early stages of his rookie campaign in 2018 after the squad spent a fifth-round pick on him. He ended up converting all three of his attempts from 50-plus yards as a Raider last season, so Oakland shouldn't be hitting the panic button anytime soon.
More News
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Tallies four points in loss•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Perfect in opener•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Tendered by Raiders•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Remains perfect from 50-plus•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Stellar showing in divisional win•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Bright spot in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 3 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 3,...
-
Trade, waiver replacements for Barkley
With Saquon Barkley set to potentially miss a significant amount of time, Chris Towers looks...
-
Top Week 4 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...