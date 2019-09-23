Carlson missed his lone field-goal attempt from 51 yards during Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Vikings, though he added a pair of extra points.

Carlson treated Minnesota fans to a familiar sight when he missed from 51 yards out Sunday, having been released by the Vikings due to accuracy concerns during the early stages of his rookie campaign in 2018 after the squad spent a fifth-round pick on him. He ended up converting all three of his attempts from 50-plus yards as a Raider last season, so Oakland shouldn't be hitting the panic button anytime soon.