Carlson converted two of three field-goal attempts and added four extra points in Sunday's 40-34 overtime win over the Seahawks.

Carlson finally missed from 50-plus for the first time this season at quite an inopportune time when his 56-yard attempt sailed wide right to end the Raiders' first overtime possession, but the defense managed to force Seattle into an immediate three-and-out to ultimately set up Josh Jacobs' game-winning run. Carlson has missed a field-goal attempt in back-to-back weeks now, but he's still 23 of 25 on the season for a 92-percent success rate.