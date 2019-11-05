Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Misses field-goal attempt in win
Carlson made one of his two field-goal attempts and all four extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Lions.
It was the first game all season where Carlson was called upon for more than one field goal, but the 24-year-old couldn't convert his second chance, sending a 45-yarder wide left. It was his second miss of the season in nine tries.
