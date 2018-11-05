Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Misses from 45 yards in blowout loss
Carlson made one of two field-goal attempts in Thursday's 34-3 loss to the 49ers.
Carlson has been held to just seven total points in two contests with the Raiders, having missed from 45 yards during Oakland's brutal performance Thursday night. The Raiders could struggle to move the ball again in Week 10 against the 6-2 Chargers.
More News
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Collects four points in Raiders debut•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Steps in as team's new kicker•
-
Daniel Carlson: Waived by Minnesota•
-
Vikings' Daniel Carlson: Perfect in pro debut•
-
Vikings' Daniel Carlson: Rebounds in preseason finale•
-
Vikings' Daniel Carlson: Misses two field-goal attempts•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...