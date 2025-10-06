Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Misses long kick Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts in Sunday's 40-6 loss to the Colts.
The kicker missed wide right on a 57-yard attempt as time expired in the first half, though he did make field goals from 24 and 37 yards, respectively. Carlson is now 9-for-12 on field-goal tries and a perfect 6-for-6 on extra points this season. Between the misses and a Raiders offense that has yet to score more than 24 points this year, Carlson is not one of the better kicking options in fantasy football at the moment.
