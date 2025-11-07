Carlson missed his only field-goal attempt and made his only extra-point try in Thursday night's 10-7 loss to the Broncos.

Carlson had a chance to tie the game with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter, but he missed his 48-yard field-goal try wide right, leaving the team behind 10-7. The kicker finished without a field goal make for the second time in the last three contests as a result. Carlson has now gone 12-for-16 on field-goal attempts, including 3-for-6 from 50-plus yards, while making 11 of 12 PATs over nine games this year.