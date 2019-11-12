Carlson converted two of three field-goal attempts and two of three extra-point tries in Thursday's 26-24 win over the Chargers.

Carlson's missed 53-yard attempt wasn't much of a concern as it sailed wide left, but failing to convert an extra point with roughly one minute remaining in the contest gave the Chargers life. The Raiders' defense prevailed down the stretch, however, so Carlson can forget about the error and look forward to an easier matchup in Week 11 against the Bengals.