Carlson (illness) did not participate in practice Thursday, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.
The kicker was not listed on Wednesday's injury report. His status will be something to monitor as the Raiders' Week 14 matchup with the Vikings approaches. Las Vegas does not have another kicker on its roster.
