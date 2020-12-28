Carlson made all four of his field-goal attempts and converted one of two extra-points tries in Saturday's 26-25 loss to the Dolphins.
Carlson's first extra-point miss since Week 5 proved costly as the Raiders ultimately suffered a one-point loss to be removed from playoff contention. The Auburn product's four field goals marked a season high, however, but three of them were booted from 23 yards or less. Carlson has now gone three consecutive games without attempting a field goal from 40-plus.
