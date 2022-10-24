Carlson made his only field-goal attempt from 50 yards and he added five extra points in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Texans.

Carlson is now a perfect 5-for-5 on 50-plus yard field goals this season, and he's yet to miss a field-goal attempt from any distance through the Raiders' first six games. He'll be kicking indoors at New Orleans in Week 8 as he looks to extend this impressive run of reliability.