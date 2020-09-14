Carlson connected on field-goal attempts of 20 and 54 yards and also converted all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 34-30 win over the Panthers.

Coming off a relatively disappointing 2019 campaign in which he made just 19 of 26 field-goal attempts, Carlson couldn't have asked for much more when it comes to his solid Week 1 performance in Carolina. He'll look to maintain the momentum in Week 2 for what will be the Raiders' debut on their new home turf in Las Vegas.