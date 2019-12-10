Play

Carlson converted all three of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Titans.

Carlson, who had missed at least one kick in four of the Raiders' five previous contests, provided just three total points Sunday as he was held without a field-goal attempt. A healthy matchup awaits in Week 15 against the Jaguars, who have given up at least 28 points in four straight games.

