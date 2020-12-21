Carlson converted a pair of field-goal attempts and made all three of his extra-point tries in Thursday's 30-27 loss to the Chargers.
Carlson's nine points on Thursday Night Football matched his Week 14 line as well, nailing multiple field goals from inside 30 yards to accompany a trio of extra points again. Carlson hasn't missed an attempt since Week 8 as Las Vegas is now slated to host the Dolphins this Saturday.
More News
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Tallies nine points in defeat•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Steady in close win•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Scores Raiders' only points Sunday•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Notches seven points•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Totals 13 points against Denver•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Makes lone FG attempt in win•