Carlson converted a pair of field-goal attempts and made all three of his extra-point tries in Thursday's 30-27 loss to the Chargers.

Carlson's nine points on Thursday Night Football matched his Week 14 line as well, nailing multiple field goals from inside 30 yards to accompany a trio of extra points again. Carlson hasn't missed an attempt since Week 8 as Las Vegas is now slated to host the Dolphins this Saturday.