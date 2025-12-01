Raiders' Daniel Carlson: No FGAs in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson did not attempt a field goal and went 2-for-2 on PATs in Sunday's 31-14 loss to the Chargers.
Carlson went without a field-goal try for the second time this season and first time since Week 7. The kicker has now been limited to one or zero field-goal attempts in four of the last six contests overall. Carlson will look to get back on track in a tough matchup against Denver in Week 14.
