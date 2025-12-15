Carlson did not attempt a field goal or a PAT in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Eagles.

Carlson has now gone without a field-goal try for the second time in three weeks while making one or zero field goals in seven of the last eight games overall. The kicker has limited upside while operating with a struggling Las Vegas offense, and he hasn't necessarily done himself any favors this season, going 17-for-22 on field-goal attempts, including 3-for-6 from 50-plus yards, over 14 contests so far.