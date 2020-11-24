Carlson made his only field-goal attempt and all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday night's 35-31 loss to the Chiefs.

Carlson converted from 35 yards on his lone field goal, but in otherwise being limited to PATs, Carlson's seven points actually tied his season low. That evidences how consistent and impactful the 25-year-old has been thus far, as he now sports 94 points through 10 outings.