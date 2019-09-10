Carlson converted his lone field-goal attempt and all three of his extra-point tries in Monday's victory over Denver.

Carlson was tendered by Oakland to an exclusive-rights contract in early March, and it seems to already be paying off for the Raiders. The 24-year-old set a franchise record for accuracy last season (94 percent), although he only attempted 17 field goals over 10 games.

