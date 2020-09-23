Carlson made both his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries in Monday night's 34-24 win over the Saints.

Carlson sealed the game by drilling a 54-yarder with just over a minute remaining. The kicker also converted from 28 yards as the first-half clock expired. With 10 points and no misses in back-to-back outings, Carlson is in good form ahead of Week 3's game versus the Patriots.